Elbasy congratulates metallurgists on their professional day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 July 2021, 09:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated metallurgists on their professional holiday, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

In his telegram the Elbasy wholeheartedly congratulated workers of the metallurgical industry on the Day of Metallurgists. The metallurgical industry is one the key branches of the national economy bringing together courageous and responsible people. «Diligence, competency and dedication of metalworkers deserve profound respect and sincere gratitude,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

The Elbasy expressed confidence that their commitment and great skills would further contribute to the country’s prosperity. He wished all steelworkers success, good health and wellbeing.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
