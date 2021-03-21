Elbasy congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

«Dear Kazakhstanis, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on Nauryz meiramy, the holiday of spring, renewal and creation.

Depicting the greatness of culture and ancient traditions of our people, Nauryz unites representatives of all nationalities residing in Kazakhstan nowadays.

Throughout the years of independence, this day has become a bright symbol of consolidation and another prof that unity, stability and inter-ethnic accord are the foundation of the harmonious development of the country.

It is crucial to preserve and strengthen the key values of our independence despite all challenges and threats facing the country.

On this bright day I would like to take this opportunity to wish peace and tranquility to our common home – the Republic of Kazakhstan.

I wish you happiness, good health and well-being!» the congratulatory message reads.



