Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

    15 December 2020, 11:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Independence Day, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that on December 16, 1991 Kazakhstan became an independent country. The fundamental concepts of the new statehood laid the foundation for the construction of new, independent and prosperous Kazakhstan. Elbasy highlighted that over these years Kazakhstan passed the challenging way thanks to the support of the nation.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to all for wide support and high confidence given.

    Elbasy highlighted that unity of the people allows us to overcome effectively any challenges we face. «And while we carefully preserve this main value of our Independence, the history of our victories will continue,» Nursultan Nazarbayev resumed.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes