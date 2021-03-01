Elbasy congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Gratitude

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Gratitude marked today, March 1, in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

The First President of Kazakhstan highlighted that the Day of Gratitude represents the kindness, mercifulness, mutual support, and unity of the Kazakhstani people. He wished all Kazakhstanis happiness, peace, and well-being.

«It is symbolic that the Day is celebrated on the first day of spring – the time of renewal and hopes,» reads the congratulatory letter of Elbasy.

«Today we not only remember the spiritual feat of the Kazakh people and the ordeal people of all ethnicities had to undergo, but also are full of confidence in the future based on the consent and consolidation of the Kazakhstani society» it says.

Nazarbayev also noted that the country had demonstrated its unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.