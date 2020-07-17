Elbasy congratulates Kazakhstani metallurgists on professional day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of metallurgist and veterans of the metallurgy industry, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

In his congratulatory message, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed only courageous, hardworking people can work in the industry.

The First President of Kazakhstan reminded that he gained experience and learnt what unity and true friendship were while working in the industry himself.

Elbasy pointed out that metallurgy is one of the leading sectors in Kazakhstan’s industry and people who work in it are renowned for their high professionalism and are the foundation of the country’s prosperity.

He also expressed confidence that metallurgists will continue to work for the benefit of Kazakhstan’s prosperity and wished them sound health, success, and wellbeing.