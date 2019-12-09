Go to the main site
    Elbasy congratulates Bibigul Tolegenova on her jubilee

    9 December 2019, 18:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with People’s Artist of USSR, opera singer Bibigul Tulegenova, the Elbasy official website reads.

    The Elbasy congratulated Bibigul Tolegenova on her 90th jubilee.

    «You have earned the true love of our people. Wish you many years of life, unflagging energy, and ceaseless applauses,» the Elbasy said.

    In her turn, Bibigul Tolegenova briefed on the results of the X competition of vocalists held with the support of the First President’s Foundation.

    The artist thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for supporting culture and arts.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
