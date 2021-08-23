Go to the main site
    Elbasy condoles over death of Sultan Orazalin

    23 August 2021, 13:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family members and relatives of Sultan Orazalin, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The Elbasy expressed condolences over the death of well-known writer, literary critic, TV journalist, merited worker of Kazakhstan Sultan Orazalin.

    In the telegram the Elbasy noted that the authorial TV shows and programs of Sultan Orazalin, revealing pressing social issues still do not lose their values.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that he will be always remembered.


    Culture Science and research First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
