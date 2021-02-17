Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy condoles over death of journalist Nurtleu Imangaliuly

    17 February 2021, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives of well-known Kazakhstani TV journalist Nurtleu Imangaliuly, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    In his telegram the Elbasy noted that authorial programs of Nurtleu Imangaliuly devoted to pressing social problems would always be remembered. Being a bright TV host, smart interviewer, talented and well-known person who always attracted audience Nurteu Imangaliuly has contributed heavily to the development to TV journalism of independent Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes