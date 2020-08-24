Go to the main site
    Elbasy charges to step up social support measures

    24 August 2020, 13:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev charged the member of the Party Bureau, Prime Minister, Askar Mamin, charged to step up social support measures, the Twitter account of 1st Deputy Party Chairman Bauyrzhan Baibek reads.

    During discussions of the pre-election campaign Elbasy, Party Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev assigned Prime Minister Askar Mamin to step up measures of social support, raising healthcare quality, creating workplaces and household income stimulating.

    Specific measures for rural youth support should be also suggested.

    The meeting of the Bureau of the Political Council of Nur Otan Party will take place on August 28.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

