    Elbasy charges Samruk Kazyna to back construction of 2 medical centers

    14 July 2020, 17:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

    During the meeting Elbasy noted that the ongoing economic crisis impacted practically all the companies of the Fund, the official website of Elbasy reads.

    According to Yessimov, all the companies continue their work. He also focused on health system support. The First President of Kazakhstan stressed the need to expand the Fund’s participation in the fight against pandemic and charged to allocate means for the construction of two medical centers in Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The centers are called to consolidate scientific research potential. It will let protect future generations from potential threats.

    Following the meeting the First President once again extended condolences to the families of those who died from coronavirus infection urging all to strictly observe all necessary safety measures.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

