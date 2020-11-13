Go to the main site
    Elbasy chairs session of Council on management of Samruk-Kazyna Fund

    13 November 2020, 19:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Council on management of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund JSC chaired by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was held on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Participants of the session focused on the measures necessary to support domestic producers amid the coronavirus pandemic and the transformation of the Fund into the investment holding.

    During the session, Elbasy stressed that in the conditions of crisis the Government is forced to make unprecedented steps to protect domestic business. According to him, Kazakhstan has adopted three packages of anti-crisis measures to support the population and business and preserve economic stability during the first wave of the coronavirus infection. However, in the light of the second wave it is crucial to support Kazakhstani businessmen.

    Additionally, heads of Samruk-Kazyna, KazMunaiGaz, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazatomprom, Kazakhtelecome, Samruk Energy and Air Astana made reports on the activity of the companies.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

