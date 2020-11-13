Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Elbasy chairs session of Council on management of Samruk-Kazyna Fund

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 November 2020, 19:46
Elbasy chairs session of Council on management of Samruk-Kazyna Fund

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Council on management of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund JSC chaired by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was held on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Participants of the session focused on the measures necessary to support domestic producers amid the coronavirus pandemic and the transformation of the Fund into the investment holding.

During the session, Elbasy stressed that in the conditions of crisis the Government is forced to make unprecedented steps to protect domestic business. According to him, Kazakhstan has adopted three packages of anti-crisis measures to support the population and business and preserve economic stability during the first wave of the coronavirus infection. However, in the light of the second wave it is crucial to support Kazakhstani businessmen.

Additionally, heads of Samruk-Kazyna, KazMunaiGaz, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazatomprom, Kazakhtelecome, Samruk Energy and Air Astana made reports on the activity of the companies.

photo


Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital