Elbasy chairs session of Council for management of Samruk Kazyna Fund

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the session of the Council for management of Sovereign Wealth Fund «Samruk Kazyna», Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

At the session, participants heard the reports on results of execution of the Council’s resolutions and discussed the directions of the Fund’s future investment projects.

After hearing the report made by Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Board of JSC «Sovereign Wealth Fund «Samruk Kazyna», Nursultan Nazarbayev praised the Fund’s activity. It was noted that despite that fact that global economic crisis had had its toll on Kazakhstan’s economy, the Fund completed the previous year successfully.

It was also stressed that amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the Government uses all instruments to support national economy actively and efficiently.

During the session, the participants also heard the reports made by reps of JSC «NC «KazMunaiGas» and JSC «Kazakhtelecom».

Following the results of the session, Elbasy gave a number of specific instructions.



