Elbasy chairs Samruk-Kazyna management board meeting

Alzhanova Raushan
3 June 2020, 20:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today’s meeting of the Management Board of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna» was chaired by the First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports with citing the official website of Elbasy.

The meeting discussed the current activities of the Samruk-Kazyna NWF, the measures taken by the Fund to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Opening the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the Samruk-Kazyna Fund plays an important role in the development of the country.

«The NWF has identified a key role in the restoration and further development of the economy. All major companies of Kazakhstan are part of the Fund. Together, the assets of the Fund's companies amount to KZT28 trillion which is 40% of the country’s GDP. 300 thousand people work here. Despite the difficulties, all companies continue their operation», Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

During the meeting, reports were presented by Prime Minister A. Mamin, chairmen of the board of JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna A. Yessimov, JSC NC KazMunayGas A. Aidarbayev, JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy S. Mynbayev.

In addition, the First President of Kazakhstan dwelled on the issues of privatization of the Fund's companies and measures taken to increase local content in procurement.

At the end of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the results of the anti-crisis decisions undertaken by the leadership of the Fund.

