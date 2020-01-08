Go to the main site
    Elbasy chairs meeting of First President’s Office

    8 January 2020, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the leadership of the First President-Elbasy’s Office, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s official website.

    At the meeting, the participants discussed the results of the Office’s work in 2019 and the plans for the upcoming period.

    They considered the preparations for Elbasy’s foreign visits and holding of the domestic events with Nursultan Nazarbayev’s participation.

    The meeting further focused on the Elbasy’s working schedule in 2020 as well as the issues of international and regional agenda.

    Following results of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.


