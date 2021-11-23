Elbasy chairs extended session of Nur Otan Party’s Political Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired Tuesday the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Attending the extended session via videoconference were Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Askar Mamin and members of the Kazakh Government, members of the Political Council and the Bureau of the Nur Otan Party, deputies of the party’ faction in the Majilis and maslikhats, akims (governors) of the regions, as well as leaders of the Jas Otan youth wind of the party.

In his opening remarks at the extended session Elbasy commended success the country has achieved throughout the 30-year period of its independence, emphasizing that everything achieved is a result of concerted efforts, important state decisions and bold reforms.

Nazarbayev added that thanks to consistent reforms today our country has an effective multi-party system meeting the highest democratic standards.

During the session Prime Minister Mamin, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, deputies of the Majilis and the Nur Otan Party took floor to make their reports.

After hearing the reports, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarayev stressed that Kazakhstan is entering the fourth decade of its independence. According to him, it will be an epoch of big changes, tough and fateful decisions.

Elbasy believes that the humankind will face a number of serious challenges, including new pandemics, negative consequences of ecological problems and global warming, deterioration of competitiveness of some countries, growing geopolitical tension and more.

Given that Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the motto of the Nur Otan Party ‘By overcoming challenges we will win together!’ gains momentum. The party, in his words, should unite people. It should be it ultimate goal.

In addition, during the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted seven pillars of statehood which will become a beacon for Kazakhstanis in the new era. Among those are strengthening Kazakhstan’s independence and preserving its integrity, supporting family values, promoting national and spiritual culture, paying attention to knowledge and honest hard work.