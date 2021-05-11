Go to the main site
    Elbasy briefed on botanical garden development in Turkestan

    11 May 2021, 19:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the plans on the development of the botanical garden ‘Yassy’ in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Elbasy familiarized with the plans on the development of the botanical garden ‘Yassy’ in Turkestan. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the progress in implementation of the project on the creation of the archeological park ‘Kultobe settlement’,» Elbasy’s official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.


    The total area of the botanical garden is 7.7 ha. It will have an orchard, a decorative water reservoir, two alleys, and a labyrinth.

    Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.


