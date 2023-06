Elbasy becomes Honorary Chairman of Consultative Meeting

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - At 2nd Consultative Meeting in Tashkent the heads of the delegations decided to assign Nursultan Nazarbayev the status of Honorary Chairman of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Kazinform has learnt from a Twitter account of Aidos Ukibay press secretary of the First President.