Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy and President met to discuss post-crisis development

    27 August 2020, 18:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Nur Otan Party Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken place today, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of the First Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibay.

    According to the Twitter post, Nazarbayev and Tokayev discussed the agenda for the upcoming session of the Political Council’s Office and the pre-election campaign of the Nur Otan Party. Further development of the country in the post-crisis period was also touched upon.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana