Elbasy and President met to discuss post-crisis development

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 August 2020, 18:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Nur Otan Party Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken place today, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of the First Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibay.

According to the Twitter post, Nazarbayev and Tokayev discussed the agenda for the upcoming session of the Political Council’s Office and the pre-election campaign of the Nur Otan Party. Further development of the country in the post-crisis period was also touched upon.


