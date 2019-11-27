Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Cultural Heritage

    ‘Elbasy and Culture’ exposition opened in National Museum

    27 November 2019, 09:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Elbasy and Culture» exposition, part of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan, was opened in the National Museum.

    The exhibition’s opening ceremony was attended by prominent Kazakhstani people including Igor Rogov, Kuanysh Sultanov, Darkhan Mynbay, Azat Peruashev and representatives of foreign embassies.

    The exposition is aimed at demonstrating the role of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in regeneration of culture as well as promotion of fundamental intellectual values of the multinational people of Kazakhstan at the international level.

    «Elbasy and Culture» exposition presented more than 170 documents themed: state policy towards culture within the years of independence, protection of monuments of historical and cultural value, museums, theatres, archives, libraries, architecture, cinematographic art, literature, visual and ornament arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    It should be noted that «Elbasy and Culture» exposition will be opened until January 5, 2020.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes