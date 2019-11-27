Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
‘Elbasy and Culture’ exposition opened in National Museum

Alzhanova Raushan
27 November 2019, 09:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Elbasy and Culture» exposition, part of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan, was opened in the National Museum.

The exhibition’s opening ceremony was attended by prominent Kazakhstani people including Igor Rogov, Kuanysh Sultanov, Darkhan Mynbay, Azat Peruashev and representatives of foreign embassies.

The exposition is aimed at demonstrating the role of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in regeneration of culture as well as promotion of fundamental intellectual values of the multinational people of Kazakhstan at the international level.

«Elbasy and Culture» exposition presented more than 170 documents themed: state policy towards culture within the years of independence, protection of monuments of historical and cultural value, museums, theatres, archives, libraries, architecture, cinematographic art, literature, visual and ornament arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that «Elbasy and Culture» exposition will be opened until January 5, 2020.

