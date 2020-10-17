Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince have telephone conversation

    17 October 2020, 22:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Elbasy press service reports.

    The sides noted dynamic development of traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE, drew attention to the results of the recent working visit of Kazakh PM Askar Mamin to Abu Dhabi. As a result of the visit there was signed an intergovernmental document on realization of new investment projects in Kazakhstan in industry, agriculture, energy, petro-chemistry, pharmaceuticals.

    The parties also debated renovation of Turkestan with large-scale construction of the city and tourist infrastructure underway.

    In a conclusion the Elbasy and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed confidence in further deepening and widening of cooperation between the fraternal countries.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UAE First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region