Ekibastuz TPP accident: 42 residential buildings, 90 private houses remain unheated

29 November 2022, 13:50
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 42 residential buildings and 90 private houses remain unheated in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

«As of November 28, 17 residential buildings, two social facilities and one administrative building were cut off heating. Today, in the morning, we detected another malfunction in the heat supply network. As a result, the total number of unheated residential buildings made 42, the number of private houses is 90,» First Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region Oleg Kruk said, adding that repair works are ongoing.


Photo: Константин Шелков


