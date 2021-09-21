Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Ekibastuz to fulfill BusinessErtis regional project

    21 September 2021, 11:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The BusinessErtis regional project will be implemented in Ekibastuz to boost the local entrepreneurship,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting today.

    «To bolster entrepreneurship under the 2025 Business Roadmap, Economy of Simple Things and Yenbek program it is stipulated to provide grants for realization of new business ideas,» the Minister stated.

    He also said that the BusinessErtis regional project will be implemented in Ekibastuz to boost the local entrepreneurship.

    «To improve people’s living standards 37 action items will be implemented to develop housing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and road infrastructures up to KZT 84.9 bln,» Irgaliyev added.

    As stated there, 50 km of trunk and intra-city heat networks will be repaired at large.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Pavlodar region Government of Kazakhstan Industry Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays