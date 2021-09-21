Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Ekibastuz to fulfill BusinessErtis regional project

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 September 2021, 11:20
Ekibastuz to fulfill BusinessErtis regional project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The BusinessErtis regional project will be implemented in Ekibastuz to boost the local entrepreneurship,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting today.

«To bolster entrepreneurship under the 2025 Business Roadmap, Economy of Simple Things and Yenbek program it is stipulated to provide grants for realization of new business ideas,» the Minister stated.

He also said that the BusinessErtis regional project will be implemented in Ekibastuz to boost the local entrepreneurship.

«To improve people’s living standards 37 action items will be implemented to develop housing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and road infrastructures up to KZT 84.9 bln,» Irgaliyev added.

As stated there, 50 km of trunk and intra-city heat networks will be repaired at large.


Pavlodar region   Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region