Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Ekibastuz to build 200,000 sq m of housing, new children’s centre and museum

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 September 2021, 11:58
Ekibastuz to build 200,000 sq m of housing, new children’s centre and museum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The city of Ekibastuz plans to build a 350-seat children’s activity centre, repair 20 schools and reconstruct a 320-bed kindergarten,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting today.

The Isabek Ishan Khazret Museum, 2 culture centers, an ice rink, 20 street workouts and 10 streetball play field will be built to promote culture and sport in the city.

Besides, 2 fire stations will be constructed, another 2 will be overhauled.

As stated there, some 200,000 sq m of housing will be built in the city. 370 plots for individual housing construction will be granted.

104.7 km of water supply and disposal network, 32.5 kn of water supply will be built and repaired.

As earlier reported, the Minister submitted to the Government the draft complex plan of socioeconomic development of Ekibastuz city, Pavlodar region, for 2021-2025.


Education    Pavlodar region   Government of Kazakhstan   Construction    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region