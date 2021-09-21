Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ekibastuz development complex plan submitted

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 September 2021, 11:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev presented at today’s Government meeting the socioeconomic development plan of the city of Ekibastuz, Kazinform reports.

The Minister submitted the draft complex plan of socioeconomic development of Ekibastuz city, Pavlodar region, for 2021-2025.

«The complex plan consists of 114 action items providing for realization of investment projects, development of housing and other infrastructure, social sphere, civil protection and improvement of the ecological situation in the city,» the Minister said.

He also added that the total amount of investments into the development of plan hit KZT 932.8 bln, including republican budget funds up to KZT 64.7 bln, local budget means of KZT 33.5 bln, private investments up to KZT 834.6 bln.

«To boost the city economy it is expected to implement 35 action items worth KZT 822.3 bln aimed at development of the agro-industrial complex, energy, and entrepreneurship spheres,» he resumed.

