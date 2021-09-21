Ekibastuz city to build new plants

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting today what plants will be constructed in Ekibastuz soon, Kazinform reports.

«It is expected to build an industrial zone stretching for 400 ha, ferro-alloy works, industrial silicon, metallurgic carbon electrodes, railway forged products plants,» the Minister announced.

He also added that it is also targeted to switch to automated conveyor system coal-mining practice.

The Minister pointed out that the acreage of greeneries will also grow from 30 ha to 60 ha, bakery and pasts plants will be build.

«Besides, 2 more feed yards will be put into operation. Irrigable lands will increase by 10,000 ha. 2 electrical power units with a total capacity of 1,136 MW will be built,» the Minister said.

As earlier reported, the Minister submitted to the Government the draft complex plan of socioeconomic development of Ekibastuz city, Pavlodar region, for 2021-2025.