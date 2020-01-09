Eight treatment centers for children with special needs to be opened in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Eight treatment centers for children with developmental disabilities and 16 additional inclusion units will be opened in Kazakhstan.

The above mentioned facilities will be established within the framework of a memorandum which was signed by representatives of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC and the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The parties inked the memorandum of cooperation in the field of healthcare and education, Kazinform has learnt from the Center for Strategic Communications of the Foundation of the First President.

The «Samruk-Kazyna» Fund’s Board chairman Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted that over the past 5 years the charity of the Fund's group of companies has amounted to more than KZT60 billion.

He informed that in the framework of the document it is planned to implement a number of social projects. The parties will continue joint work in regard with «Kamkorlyk» program which was initiated by Elbasy. He stressed that «Kamkorlyk» program will become a vivid example of triangular cooperation between business, government and non-governmental sector. This initiative provides for a wide range of measures for inclusive society development. The first stage of the program has provisions for supporting children with special needs and opening rehabilitation centers and inclusion units.

In turn, the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will organize training of 171 specialists and advanced training for 49 rehabilitation therapists. «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC will provide the centers with the required instrumentation and equipment.



