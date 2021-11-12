Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Eight Picassos raise $92.5 million at Christie's auction

    12 November 2021, 20:17

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The works of Pablo Picasso shone Thursday in a 20th century art auction held at Christie's New York headquarters, where eight pieces from different stages of the artist’s life went on sale and raised more than $92.5 million.

    The one that aroused the greatest expectations, «Mousquetaire a la Pipe II,» was sold for $ 30 million, exactly what Christie's had estimated, reaching a total price of $ 34.7 million after taxes, EFE reports.

    The piece, more than 1.5 meters in height and about 1 meter in length, was going up for auction for the first time and was painted by the artist from Malaga in a single day in November 1968.

    «Femme Accroupie en Costume Turc II (Jacqueline)» (1955), also debuted at a sale to the highest bidder, having remained in the hands of the same family for three generations after being purchased in 1957, and was sold for $ 25.5 million, within Christie's calculations.

    In addition, «Homme a la Pipe» (1968) sold for $ 15.4 million; «Profil» (1930), a portrait of his first wife, Olga Khokhlova, for $ 7.3 million; «Le Repas de l'Acrobate» (1905), for $ 7.1 million; «Homme a la Guitare» (1912-1913), for $ 846,000; «Verre et Bouteille sur une Table» (1913), for $ 587,000; and «Tete d'Homme Barbu A la Cigarette» (1964) for $ 1.1 million.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Culture Entertainment World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued