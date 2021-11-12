Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eight Picassos raise $92.5 million at Christie's auction

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 November 2021, 20:17
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The works of Pablo Picasso shone Thursday in a 20th century art auction held at Christie's New York headquarters, where eight pieces from different stages of the artist’s life went on sale and raised more than $92.5 million.

The one that aroused the greatest expectations, «Mousquetaire a la Pipe II,» was sold for $ 30 million, exactly what Christie's had estimated, reaching a total price of $ 34.7 million after taxes, EFE reports.

The piece, more than 1.5 meters in height and about 1 meter in length, was going up for auction for the first time and was painted by the artist from Malaga in a single day in November 1968.

«Femme Accroupie en Costume Turc II (Jacqueline)» (1955), also debuted at a sale to the highest bidder, having remained in the hands of the same family for three generations after being purchased in 1957, and was sold for $ 25.5 million, within Christie's calculations.

In addition, «Homme a la Pipe» (1968) sold for $ 15.4 million; «Profil» (1930), a portrait of his first wife, Olga Khokhlova, for $ 7.3 million; «Le Repas de l'Acrobate» (1905), for $ 7.1 million; «Homme a la Guitare» (1912-1913), for $ 846,000; «Verre et Bouteille sur une Table» (1913), for $ 587,000; and «Tete d'Homme Barbu A la Cigarette» (1964) for $ 1.1 million.


