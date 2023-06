Eight people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Eight people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for the prevention of Covid-19 spread.

Of those recovered, three are the residents of Almaty city and five are from Nur-Sultan.

The total number of people who recovered from the coronavirus infection reached 1,292,113 across Kazakhstan.