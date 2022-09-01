1 September 2022 11:05

Eight new schools open doors in Almaty Sep 1

ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 31,000 first-graders will go to school in Almaty this year. The total number of school children is 317,000, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the municipal administration.

Eight new schools have been opened today in the city. Four of them are public ones and are located in Madeniet, Kalkaman, Sayaly and Tomiris micro-districts. They can accommodate up to 6,600 students . The other four schools for 1,470 children were built at the expense of private investments.

In 2022-2023 academic year, the schools of Almaty will fully switch to one- or two-shift learning.

Another five public and two private schools will be put into commission by the end of the year.

847mln tenge were allocated this year from the local budget to help 20,000 children from low-income families. 4,108 children were assisted under the Road to School – Kindness without Borders program to the total amount of 70.6mln tenge.