    Eight injured in road accident in Karaganda region

    12 November 2019, 22:28

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 8 people got injuries as a result of collision of a passenger bus and a truck in Karaganda region.

    The accident occurred in Aktogay district at 11:00pm near Sary-Shagan village.

    As per preliminary data, icy road conditions caused the accident.

    5 of those injured are the nationals of Tajikistan.

    According to the regional healthcare department, 8 people were hospitalized as a result of the accident. 4 of them were taken to an intensive care unit with head traumas, breastbone and limbs fractures. One of them is in a critial condition. Another 4 got brain injuries.

    15 passengers and 2 drivers were inside the bus at the moment of the accident.

    An investigation is underway.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Karaganda region
