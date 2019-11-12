Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eight injured in road accident in Karaganda region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 November 2019, 22:28
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 8 people got injuries as a result of collision of a passenger bus and a truck in Karaganda region.

The accident occurred in Aktogay district at 11:00pm near Sary-Shagan village.

As per preliminary data, icy road conditions caused the accident.

5 of those injured are the nationals of Tajikistan.

According to the regional healthcare department, 8 people were hospitalized as a result of the accident. 4 of them were taken to an intensive care unit with head traumas, breastbone and limbs fractures. One of them is in a critial condition. Another 4 got brain injuries.

15 passengers and 2 drivers were inside the bus at the moment of the accident.

An investigation is underway.

