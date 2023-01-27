Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Eight confirmed dead after ship capsizes near Japan, nine still missing

    27 January 2023, 19:54

    WASHINGTON D.C. KAZINFORM Eight people who were aboard a cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Japan earlier this week have died and nine remain missing, the Japan Coast Guard said Thursday, Kazinform reports citing CNN

    Six of the dead are Chinese nationals and two are Myanmar nationals, the coast guard said.

    The Hong Kong-flagged vessel Jin Tian sent out a distress signal late on Tuesday night as it cruised 110 kilometers (68 miles) west of the Danjo Islands in the East China Sea with a crew of 22 people aboard.

    All of its crew – 14 Chinese and eight Myanmar nationals – are thought to have left the Jin Tian in lifeboats, but rough seas hampered rescue efforts.

    On Wednesday, the coast guard said thirteen crew members had been rescued – five by commercial vessels cruising nearby, two by Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopters and six by the South Korean maritime police.

    However, eight of those rescued were declared dead after being taken to a hospital in Nagasaki, the coast guard said on Thursday morning.

    Rescue efforts are continuing for the nine missing crew members, the coast guard said.

    The Jin Tian had been heading to the port of Incheon, South Korea, when it got into trouble. It had left Malaysia’s Port Klang in early December, according to tracking site MarineTraffic.


    Photo: nachedeu.com

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan’s foreign worker population hits record 1.82 million
    Toyota to promote Sato to CEO, Toyoda to become chairman
    Traffic resumes on western Japan highway after snow disruption
    Heavy snow continues across much of Japan as cold snap maintains grip
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
    2 Visitor centers to open at national parks in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina claims the Queen of Aces title at AO2023
    4 Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul
    5 Belgium’s leading university to welcome Kazakh farm experts