Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Eid al-Fitr to start on May 2 in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

    28 March 2022, 16:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Eid al-Fitr is to begin on May 2 in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, having agreed with the Spiritual Administrations of Muslims of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, chose the day of beginning of the month of Ramadan. In accordance with sharia and scientific research, this year Ramadan begins on April 2 and ends on May 1. Eid al-Fitr starts on May 2 and will last for 30 days. Qadr Night will take place at night of April 27 to 28,» said Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly.

    He went on to say that during his working visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan bilateral memorandums were achieved based on agreements.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Religion Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Kazakhstan-EU trade turnover stood at $40bn – Kazakh President
    President Tokayev arrives at Congress Hall Palace for 2nd meeting of CA and EU leaders
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev