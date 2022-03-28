Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Eid al-Fitr to start on May 2 in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 March 2022, 16:45
Eid al-Fitr to start on May 2 in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Eid al-Fitr is to begin on May 2 in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, having agreed with the Spiritual Administrations of Muslims of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, chose the day of beginning of the month of Ramadan. In accordance with sharia and scientific research, this year Ramadan begins on April 2 and ends on May 1. Eid al-Fitr starts on May 2 and will last for 30 days. Qadr Night will take place at night of April 27 to 28,» said Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly.

He went on to say that during his working visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan bilateral memorandums were achieved based on agreements.


Religion   Kyrgyzstan    Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies