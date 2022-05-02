Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Eid Al Fitr lights up hearts of Muslims with faith - President Tokayev

    2 May 2022, 09:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Akorda press service, President Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the holy holiday for all Muslims - Eid Al Fitr.

    In his message of congratulations the Head of State noted that the people of Kazakhstan has always reverently and joyfully greeted this holiday marking the end of 30 days of fasting.

    Eid Al Fitr, according to the President, lights up the hearts of all Muslims with faith and encourages people to do good things as well as exude humility, kindness and mercifulness. Because these are the core qualities the unity of our people is based on.

    President Tokayev also expressed confidence that timeless values of Islam will greatly contribute to the spiritual development of a New Kazakhstan.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished good health and more prosperity and wellbeing for the people of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan New Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul