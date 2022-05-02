Eid Al Fitr lights up hearts of Muslims with faith - President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Kazinform reports.

According to the Akorda press service, President Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the holy holiday for all Muslims - Eid Al Fitr.

In his message of congratulations the Head of State noted that the people of Kazakhstan has always reverently and joyfully greeted this holiday marking the end of 30 days of fasting.

Eid Al Fitr, according to the President, lights up the hearts of all Muslims with faith and encourages people to do good things as well as exude humility, kindness and mercifulness. Because these are the core qualities the unity of our people is based on.

President Tokayev also expressed confidence that timeless values of Islam will greatly contribute to the spiritual development of a New Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished good health and more prosperity and wellbeing for the people of Kazakhstan.