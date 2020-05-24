Go to the main site
    Eid al-Fitr celebrated in Kazakhstan

    24 May 2020, 10:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The celebration of the sacred holiday Eid al-Fitr (Oraza Ait) has started in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Eid al-Fitr is a symbol of clemency, unity, well-being and nobility of a man’s soul. This year, the Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on May 24, 25, 26. On this day according to Islam, people set festive tables and visit each other. As per religious canons, the official holiday is the day following the completion of the fasting Ramadan which started on April 24th. Muslims have fasted during the holy month of Ramadan to please the God. They have made contributions to charity events.

    During this holiday, people usually visit each other, congratulate relatives and friends with the words «Ait Kabyl Bolsyn!» Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of fasting, is a celebration of forgiveness and mercy. However, given the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year Eid al-Fitr is celebrated at home.

    The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan stated that Eid al-Fitr praying will not be held in mosques of the country. The Chief Imam of Nur-Sultan said that in connection with the quarantine situation, people will have to celebrate the holiday in special conditions. Everyone is at risk of the coronavirus epidemic. Thus, the Imam urged Kazakhstanis to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday and pray at home.

    Alzhanova Raushan

