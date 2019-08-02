Go to the main site
    Eid Al Adha to begin on August 11: Saudi Supreme Court

    2 August 2019, 12:11

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM Friday, August 2, is the first day of the month of Zul-Hijja 1440 Hijri and accordingly the blessed Eid Al Adha falls on Sunday, August 11, 2019, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Thursday evening.

    In astatement published by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Supreme Court announcedthat after receiving verified testimonies of seeing Zul-Hijja crescent byregional courts and many witnesses from different parts of the Kingdom, it hasconfirmed that Friday is the first day of Zul-Hijja, WAM reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

