Eid Al Adha to begin on August 11: Saudi Supreme Court

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 August 2019, 12:11
RIYADH. KAZINFORM Friday, August 2, is the first day of the month of Zul-Hijja 1440 Hijri and accordingly the blessed Eid Al Adha falls on Sunday, August 11, 2019, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Thursday evening.

In a statement published by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Supreme Court announced that after receiving verified testimonies of seeing Zul-Hijja crescent by regional courts and many witnesses from different parts of the Kingdom, it has confirmed that Friday is the first day of Zul-Hijja, WAM reports.

