Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Eid al-Adha is the symbol of kindness, consolidation of peace and accord - Elbasy

    20 July 2021, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

    In his congratulatory letter, the First President of Kazakhstan noted that Eid al-Adha is a holy day encouraging peace and unity, kindness and mercifulness.

    «The holiday is of special importance to all Kazakhstanis with the moral and spiritual values promoting unity and respect among various ethnicities and religions at the core of it,» reads the letter.

    He also pointed out that people strive to do good deeds, get better spiritually, and held the needy.

    The First President of Kazakhstan added that Eid al-Adha is the symbol of kindness, consolidation of peace and accord in the country.

    Elbasy wished all happiness, peace, and well-being.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes