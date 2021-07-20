Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eid al-Adha is the symbol of kindness, consolidation of peace and accord - Elbasy

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 July 2021, 10:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

In his congratulatory letter, the First President of Kazakhstan noted that Eid al-Adha is a holy day encouraging peace and unity, kindness and mercifulness.

«The holiday is of special importance to all Kazakhstanis with the moral and spiritual values promoting unity and respect among various ethnicities and religions at the core of it,» reads the letter.

He also pointed out that people strive to do good deeds, get better spiritually, and held the needy.

The First President of Kazakhstan added that Eid al-Adha is the symbol of kindness, consolidation of peace and accord in the country.

Elbasy wished all happiness, peace, and well-being.


