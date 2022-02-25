EIC session in extended format underway in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) in the extended format has started in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regular session of the EIC is set to take place in the Kazakh capital on 24-25 February.

Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will open the session as the head of the Government of the hosting country.

Heads of Government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, EIC Chairman as well as reps of observer countries of the EIC – Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba are set to take part in the session.

Participants of the session will focus on the macroeconomic situation in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, ways of ensuring stable economic development, and many other issues.