Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

7 March 2023, 10:18
Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena Photo: WAM

CAIRO. KAZINFORM An Egyptian archaeological mission from Ain Shams University uncovered a smiling sphinx of a Roman emperor and remains of a shrine during excavation work carried out today at the eastern side of Dendara Temple in Qena, where Horus Temple was once located.

According to Ahram Online, Former Minister of Antiquities and Professor of Egyptology at Ain Shams University Mamdouh El Damaty said the remains of the shrine are carved in limestone and consist of a two-level platform with foundations and a ramp, WAM reports.

In the shrine a mudbrick Byzantine basin with a ladder covered with plaster was found. During cleaning, a smiling sphinx carved in limestone was uncovered in the basin.

Studies will be carried out to read the stelae which could reveal the identity of the statue or the secrets of the area.

The mission, which started its excavation work in November, will continue its work in the area to uncover more of the Horus Temple blocks.


Related news
Seoul to finance program giving 400-won discount for beverages bought in personal cups
Complete zodiac diagram discovered in Roman-era temple in S. Egypt
Number of working Koreans aged 60 and above more than doubles in 10 years
Теги:
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News