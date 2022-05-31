Egypt unveils discovery of 250 coffins, 150 statues in Saqqara

CAIRO. KAZINFORM Egypt unveiled on Monday a major new archaeological find of 250 sealed coffins containing mummies, 150 bronze statues of ancient gods and goddesses, and other antiquities at the Saqqara necropolis, south of the capital Cairo.

An Egyptian archeological mission working in Bubastian Cemetery area discovered a bronze statues cachette in the site that dates back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt, Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, told media, Xinhua reports.

«The cache included 150 different-size bronze statues of gods and goddesses like Anubis, Amunmeen, Osiris, Isis, Nefertum, Bastet, Hathor, and several bronze pots,» Waziri said.

The mission has also discovered 250 intact colored wooden coffins that date back to 500 B.C. inside several burial wells comprising well-preserved mummies as well as a group of golden-face wooden statues, painted wooden boxes, and amulets, he added.

During the excavation work inside one of the wells, the mission found a papyrus that writes verses from the Book of the Dead, said Waziri.

A collection of cosmetics was also found, including combs, eyeliners, containers, bracelets, earrings, and seed necklaces.

The discovery was made during the fourth excavation of the site that started in April 2018. The Egyptian mission will start the fifth excavation works in September, Waziri added.



