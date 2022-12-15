Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Egypt supports political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan

    15 December 2022, 15:43

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM – By the initiative of the Egyptian side, the Chamberlain to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ahmed Fouad Mourad visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan. The official representative of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed sincere congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the conversation, the Special Envoy of the Egyptian President highly commended the ongoing political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan carried out under the leadership of the newly elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to further development and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt.


    Photo: gov.kz
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political Reform
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Political and socio-economic reforms of Kazakhstan presented in Vienna
    Popular
    1 São Paulo study: Mass vaccination slashed COVID-19 severity, deaths
    2 Parliament chambers to hold joint session Dec 19
    3 Screenings of Kazakh films held in India
    4 Russia records 7,532 daily COVID cases, a new high since Oct 28 — crisis center
    5 Over KZT14bn paid to business owners affected in January riots